For the Colorado Rockies, Is 100 Losses Just a Number?

On Tuesday in the second game of a double header with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Colorado Rockies reached a grim milestone: For the first time in franchise history, a Rockies team has lost 100 games.

Of the event, Manager Bud Black said after the game, “It’s another loss this season,” adding, “if it’s 98, 99, 100, it’s another loss.”

He pointed to player injuries and roster turnover (both in terms of trades and bringing up younger players) as key factors in the disappointing season, also noting that the experience younger players earned was a positive.

That’s certainly true, and as the manager of a team with a few games left to play and a lot of young players to keep encouraged, it’s Black’s job to minimize the moment and play on.