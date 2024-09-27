MLB Best Bets, Picks Today, Predictions for Friday, September 27, 2024

It’s been a little bit before we stepped back on the diamond. In the meantime, we’ve been collecting units from our futures and the NFL. The variance in day-to-day betting this time of the year in MLB is insane, so I’ve hesitated to jump back in unless I loved a play.

This is a juicy underdog that is well worth the price. We are backing an old friend.

2024 Record: 114-116 (-6.67 U)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies @ 8:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: TBD (–) vs. Cal Quantrill (4.72 ERA)

This is a spot play. I won’t be able to explain why the Rockies have an edge based on recent splits or how they match up against the opposing pitcher. We don’t even know who is pitching for the Dodgers today, and we also don’t know what their lineup will look like.

Last night, the Dodgers clinched the NL West for the 11th time in the past 12 years against the Padres. After locking down the division against your rival, a boozy celebration was in order. It’s a massive letdown spot to head on the road after an off-day to play the Rockies. Not only is it generally a letdown spot the day after a team clinches, but it gets even worse when you have to adjust to altitude.