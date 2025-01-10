Thairo Estrada and His Future With the Colorado Rockies

Our own Aram Leighton did a deep dive into Amador’s skill set in this article, and the Rockies are hoping to see more of it at Coors Field in 2025 … but that will depend on Amador. The 21-year-old switch hitter made his MLB debut last season but struggled in his time with the Rockies, going 6-for-35 with just one extra-base hit.

Amador will likely start the year at Triple-A and, with Estrada in the fold, can develop at his own pace. That’s a luxury for the Rockies, a team that is expected to rely heavily on youth this season as it tries to find a formula that won’t result in the franchise’s third consecutive 100-loss season.

How long before Amador takes over at second base is perhaps one of the most interesting timelines to watch this season in Denver.

If Estrada is healthy and becomes not only a threat at the plate but also on the bases again, manager Bud Black would likely stick with the veteran as long as possible. With a one-year deal (plus the mutual option), Estrada will likely be given every chance to stay at second base, meaning it might be his job to lose rather than Amador’s to win.

There is also the realistic chance that Estrada could bloom into something more than just a one- or two-year fix in Denver. At 28, with a skill set at the plate that could translate well to the alleys at Coors Field, what if Estrada blossoms into someone who becomes an offensive mainstay in purple for years to come?

Sure, it might be a stretch … but it’s also not out of the realm of possibility.