Brenton Doyle’s Improved Offensive Approach After Mixed Rookie Season

Brenton Doyle’s favorite catch of 2023:https://t.co/OjWyHgRDlR — Renee Dechert (@ReneeDechert) July 8, 2024

That was, he told me after winning his first MLB Gold Glove, his favorite catch of the season. “It was just a pretty surreal catch, especially at Fenway,” Doyle said. “I mean, the history of that ballpark, and they’re notorious for their fans there, and to hear some applause from their fans, even from diehard Red Sox fans, as an away team was pretty cool.”

Plus, the man has a cannon for an arm:

Brenton Doyle throws out Alex Verdugo:https://t.co/KjyZhp2V9p — Renee Dechert (@ReneeDechert) July 8, 2024

And in 2024, he’s pretty much picked up where he left off. Take this for example:

Two Brenton Doyle specials:https://t.co/FQoRPdw1WU — Renee Dechert (@ReneeDechert) July 8, 2024

At this point, you may be saying, “Sure, whatever. Even marginal outfielders make an occasional stellar catch.”

Fair enough. Let’s look at the data, which reinforces everything the eye test is showing.

He’s logged 739.0 innings in center, the third most among all center fielders — and Doyle has done this with half of his games at elevation. His 2.7 UZR ranks him third, and his seven OAA ties him for third. He’s also third with an FRV of eight. This year, DRS is not enthused about Doyle’s play (-2), but by all other metrics, he’s a top three defender.