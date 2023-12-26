Can the Colorado Rockies Be an Exciting Team to Watch in 2024?

The title of the article poses a very interesting question for a team that is coming off a rough season, who has to go up against some of the toughest teams in baseball in their division.

Yet, the answer to this question is easy: Yes, they can. The explanation, however, is far more complicated.

The Colorado Rockies are coming off the organization’s first 100-loss season, and few indicators suggest they are positioned to make a run in 2024. After all, the Los Angeles Dodgers are building (another) juggernaut, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have improved on a team that just made it to the World Series.

The Rockies, meanwhile, are in the midst of a don’t-call-it-a-rebuild rebuild. While 2024 should see them making significant strides, it’s going to be a season of experimentation.