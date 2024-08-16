Trevor Story vs. Kris Bryant: Which Injured All-Star Can Truly Make a Comeback?

Trevor Story and Kris Bryant have more in common than just their respective times as a member of the Colorado Rockies. This season, they also have their team’s fanbases wondering when and if the former All-Stars will have any kind of impact on the current trajectories of their teams.

Story and Bryant have spent most of this season on the injured list. However, it isn’t just this season where the duo has had painstaking similarities … and that’s a problem for the Boston Red Sox and Rockies, respectively.

Let’s go back to the offseason before the 2022 campaign. It was that time frame when Story (six years, $140 million) and Bryant (seven years, $182 million) each signed massive deals with their new teams. Both were expected to be fixtures in lineups that needed their power.

However, those hopes have yet to come to fruition because of a rash of injuries suffered by both players.