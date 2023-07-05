Colorado Rockies Trade Deadline Guide

The perennial NL West basement-dwelling Colorado Rockies, with their 33-53 record, are absolutely going to be sellers this year.

Before all the “lol Rockies” folks start with their “The Rockies don’t make trades” platitudes, I would argue that this year will be different, and here’s why.

Bill Schmidt has shown a willingness to deal — While the Rockies are known for overvaluing prospects and Jeff Bridich was rumored to be difficult to deal with, Schmidt has made trades and signed free agents. Cases in point: Sam Hilliard, Garrett Hampson, and Connor Joe are no longer with the Rockies while Nolan Jones, Brent Suter, and Brad Hand (to name a few) are. That the Rockies have already traded free-agent Mike Moustakas is a preview of Schdmit’s approach to this trade deadline. The Rockies understand that their need for starting pitching is dire — At the start of the season, the Rockies knew their rotation was tenuous, but they hoped things would hold together. That has not happened. Germán Márquez has undergone Tommy John surgery; Ryan Feltner will probably miss the rest of the season due to a skull fracture; and Antonio Senzatela cannot stay healthy. Only Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber remain of the original rotation. Connor Seabold now has a regular starting spot, and Peter Lambert has been sent to Triple-A Albuquerque to get stretched out in hopes of finishing the season with the Rockies. By the way, guess what the Rockies got in return for Moustakas? Pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc. They understand their need for pitching is acute, a principle that will guide them through this trade season. Their contention window is opening — Right now, three of the most exciting players on the Rockies roster are Brenton Doyle, Nolan Jones, and Ezequiel Tovar. More are waiting on the farm. In other words, the position players are getting close, but there’s not enough pitching to take advantage of what’s coming. Plus, the Rockies have difficulty signing free agent pitchers, so trading is the best way to acquire talent — and his background in scouting has given Schmidt a good idea of the players he’s interested in because he’s been tracking them for awhile. He will be taking all calls in the coming weeks.

Who won’t the Rockies trade?

To be fair, the Rockies are the Rockies, so they won’t have a fire sale, and there are some players who will not be traded. (All stats are current as of July 3.)

Ryan McMahon — Their two-time Gold-Glove finalist is off the table. The Rockies like his defense, his offense (albeit inconsistent), and his personality. Plus, this year, he is their most valuable player as measured by fWAR, and his 13 DRS are the most of any third baseman.

— Their two-time Gold-Glove finalist is off the table. The Rockies like his defense, his offense (albeit inconsistent), and his personality. Plus, this year, he is their most valuable player as measured by fWAR, and his 13 DRS are the most of any third baseman. Kris Bryant — Bryant’s six-year, $182 million contract remains one of the great baseball mysteries, but even if the Rockies wanted to move Bryant, no one would take him. (An 81 wRC+ in 228 PA, half of them at Coors Field?) Besides, he can neither stay healthy nor hit for power this season.

Bryant’s six-year, $182 million contract remains one of the great baseball mysteries, but even if the Rockies wanted to move Bryant, no one would take him. (An 81 wRC+ in 228 PA, half of them at Coors Field?) Besides, he can neither stay healthy nor hit for power this season. Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber — The Rockies will not move starting pitchers, especially not two lefties.

The Rockies will not move starting pitchers, especially not two lefties. Brenton Doyle, Nolan Jones, and Ezequiel Tovar — These young players represent the future, and they are beginning to make names for themselves at the MLB-level.

These young players represent the future, and they are beginning to make names for themselves at the MLB-level. Daniel Bard, Jake Bird, and Justin Lawrence — The Rockies see Bard as providing leadership to a young bullpen, and they view Lawrence as their future closer, a role he’s flirting with now. As for Bird, he is one of the most underappreciated relievers in MLB (19th highest fWAR among all relievers with 51.1 IP). But no one’s heard of him (save for a dust up with Bryce Harper).

Who would the Rockies trade: Position players

The Rockies have a number of players who are either one-year free agents or finishing out contracts. The problem is that none of these players are having especially good 2023 seasons.