Nolan Jones Is Making a Great First Impression with the Rockies

Give us some background first. Who is this guy?

I can do that.

A native of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, Jones, now 25, was a shortstop at Holy Ghost Preparatory

School. He’d planned to play for the University of Virginia, but when the Guardians drafted him

in the second round of the 2016 draft, he took the $2.25 million signing bonus and began his

professional career. He was one of the best hitters in the 2016 class.

As part of the Guardians’ system, he began making a name for himself. He had the most walks

in MiLB in 2019 with 95, and he played in both the Futures Game and the Arizona Fall League’s

Fall Stars Game. As MLB Pipeline put it, “Jones exudes patience at the plate, waiting for pitches

he can hammer and taking walks if pitchers decline to challenge him.”

Like most MiLB players, COVID interrupted his 2020 development, and in 2021, he suffered a

high-ankle sprain that ended his season. During this time, he was being moved around

(because a 6’5″ shortstop probably isn’t workable), first to third base (where he was blocked by

José Ramírez) and then to the outfield corners.

While in Triple-A, Jones showed power and plate discipline, but an unsettling K% of 28.4%. He

made his MLB debut on July 9, 2022, against the Royals and spent 28 games with the Guardians.

He finished the season with a 93 wRC+ and a slash line of .244/.309/.372. But he struck out a lot — as in 33% of his plate appearances. He finished 2022 in Triple-A.