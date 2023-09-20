What’s Next for Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies?

Back in April 2018, when Charlie Blackmon signed a five-year, $94 million extension, it seemed like an arrangement that would suit both parties. The Rockies would keep one of their best players as well as a franchise icon; for Blackmon, it meant gainful employment until he was 37.

After that, everyone could reassess.

This year, Blackmon is earning a base salary of $15 million, in the final year of his deal. Originally drafted in the second round of the 2008 MLB Draft, the Rockies are the only organization Blackmon has ever known. After the season, he would hit free agency for the first time in his career, but rumors are already swirling about a possible extension.

As “Denver Post” reporter Patrick Saunders wrote on August 25, “He’s hoping to return to the Rockies on a new deal next season.” Saunders goes on to quote Blackmon: “There’s definitely a possibility I’ll come back. . . . I’m not saying officially, either way, but I still feel like I’m going to be an effective player.”