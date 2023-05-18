Colorado Rockies Bullpen Has Quietly Been One of MLB’s Best

In 2022, the Rockies’ bullpen was bad. There’s really no nice way to put it.

They had the worst ERA in baseball (4.85). They were 23rd in K/9 (8.46), 5th in BB/9 (3.90), and 30th in LOB% (65.3%). As a staff, they accumulated 4.2 fWAR (12th), but much of that was the work of Tyler Kinley and Daniel Bard. Kinley was sidelined with a flexor tendon issue that required surgery, and while Bard was good, he could not get it done by himself.

(Kinley’s performance prior to his injury should not be overlooked. In just 24 innings, he accumulated an fWAR of 0.9 and an ERA of 0.75. He was on track for an All-Star-worthy season.)

To be clear, the 2022 Rockies were not a good team, and the bullpen was not the cause of their woes (an anemic offense was), but the bullpen also was not a significant source of relief.