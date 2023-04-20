Once More, Daniel Bard Faces One of His Toughest Challenges: Anxiety

I don’t know that it was “great,” but Bard gave me a good interview. We talked about pitching and his walk-up song and guitars (Bard had left his acoustic at home in an attempt to force himself to improve with his electric).

When I finished the interview, I understood that in addition to a killer slider, Daniel Bard has empathy, the kind that comes through tremendous suffering and growth. Not just any professional athlete would provide a novice interviewer with words of encouragement.

All of this, I realize, is beyond the scope of what you probably want to know about Daniel Bard’s struggles with anxiety. (Please, can we retire the term “yips” forever?) But I wanted to give you a sense of the person I’ve experienced, because Bard’s willingness to go public with a very personal struggle seems to me to merit a different approach.

Before Bard Was With the Rockies, He Pitched for the Red Sox, Right?

Yes, and he was a dude — at least initially.

Bard was called up by the Sox in May 2009 and had a successful season. In 2010, he became Boston’s primary set-up guy, pitching in 73 games, earning a 1.93 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, and striking out 76.

He was back in top form in 2011 and set a Red Sox record by throwing 25 consecutive scoreless innings (May 27-July 31). In short, he was one of MLB’s most unhittable pitchers.