Doyle Rules: Who is the Rockies Exciting New Center Fielder?

If you check the Colorado Rockies’ team stats on FanGraphs, you might be surprised at their third most-valuable position player as measured by fWAR. It’s not Kris Bryant or Charlie Blackmon or Randal Grichuk. Instead, it’s rookie Brenton Doyle, a center fielder who was called up on April 24, 2023, and has been with the team for 29 games.

Since then, the five-tool player has been making significant contributions. Doyle has taken an unconventional path to the Majors, but it’s beginning to pay off.

Never heard of him. Who is Brenton Doyle?

It’s not surprising that Doyle is unknown to most fans.

The 25-year-old is from Warrenton, Virginia, and attended Kettle Run High School, where as a junior, he batted .443. Doyle had committed to attending Virginia Military Institute, but after having such a productive season, decided to go with a school that would allow him more opportunities to grow as a baseball player. He had friends at Shepherd University, a Division II school in West Virginia, so he went there.