Ezequiel Tovar Is a Key Cog in the Rockies’ Rebuild

If there’s a beacon of hope for Colorado Rockies fans, it’s Ezequiel Tovar.

Remember that even though the Colorado Rockies have not been a very good baseball team for some time, fans have come to expect elite shortstops. Tovar is attempting to fill the spikes of players like Troy Tulowitzki and Trevor Story. In 2021, when Story left the Rockies in free agency and Tovar was still not ready, the organization hired José Iglesias on a one-year contract. Iglesias proved a competent shortstop, but everyone knew he served as a placeholder for Ezequiel Tovar, the Prince That Was Promised.

This year, everyone is seeing what Tovar can do.

Remind Me: Who Is Ezequiel Tovar?

In 2017, the 21-year-old native of Maracay, Venezuela, signed with the Rockies for $800,000. (Just to be clear, he was 17 at the time.) He began playing short-season A ball at the time, working his way through the Rockies system. Tovar’s defense was already elite, but there were concerns about his ability to hit given his age. When the pandemic hit, Tovar found himself quarantined at the Rockies training facilities in Arizona, so he spent the time getting stronger. It paid off.