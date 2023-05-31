Sorting Out the Reds Infield With Elly De La Cruz Coming Soon

The former top 100 prospect has continued to struggle in parts of four seasons with the Reds. His ability to play center helps, but calling up up your top prospects signals things are changing. With that change, there’s less room, and time, to allow players to figure it out.

First Base

After starting the season as the primary third baseman, rookie Spencer Steer has taken over at first, at least for the time being. His defense at third was a work in progress, and he looks a bit more comfortable at first. While I still think he could move around in the future, I think Steer will continue to see the most time at first, with the occasional start at third.

Once Encarnacion-Strand joins the team, he immediately becomes the back-up to Steer. I know others think he is a better defender than I do, but it’s more about the bat that leads me to believe he’ll see more time at DH. I truly think his bat is special and having him DH would allow him to focus on one thing and one thing only: hitting the baseball.

Depth Chart: Steer, Encarnacion-Strand, Votto*

Second Base

With the potential logjam now, and especially into the future, many have suggested moving India to the outfield. That could be a future solution, but I do not see David Bell moving India to left in the middle of the season. His defense at second is shaky, but moving one of your best players to a position he has not played at the professional level, mid-season, just is not something that typically happens. I might not agree with it, but predictively, India is the primary second baseman with days at DH sprinkled in.

Behind India will be some combination of McLain, Newman, and Senzel. If the Reds move Elly to short on occasion, McLain could fill second nicely. But I see McLain staying at short making Newman the bench option at second.