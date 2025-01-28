Can Will Wagner Break Out for the Blue Jays?

Will Wagner wasn’t the centerpiece of the trade that sent Yusei Kikuchi to the Astros last summer. Rather, he was the tertiary piece in a deal headlined by top prospect Jake Bloss and recently graduated top prospect Joey Loperfido.

Yet, it was Wagner who made the biggest impact on the Toronto Blue Jays upon his arrival. After a 10-for-25 (198 wRC+) performance in seven games at Triple-A Buffalo, he earned his first call to the show. In 24 appearances, he hit .305 with six doubles and two home runs, good for a 125 wRC+.

The lefty batter made tons of contact, and I’m not just talking about weakly-hit grounders and lazy fly balls. His .360 xwOBA was noticeably better than his .342 wOBA. Half of the balls he put in play came off his bat at over 95 mph, while nearly 40% were in the launch angle sweet spot, according to Baseball Savant.

Just about the only thing Wagner didn’t do well was draw his walks, taking just four free passes in 86 trips to the plate (4.7% walk rate). However, plate discipline has always been one of his standout skills – he has a 13.9% walk rate in his minor league career – so it’s reasonable to think he’ll eventually walk more often as he adjusts to big league pitching.