Three Blue Jays Deadline Adds Best Situated to Help 2025 Roster

His biggest competition will likely be from Nathan Lukes, who finished the 2024 campaign on a high note after missing a good chunk of the second-half of the campaign with a thumb injury, but rumours are floating around that he might be moved this winter. Should that happen, Loperfido’s competition becomes more manageable.

The outfield depth got a boost from the trade deadline in the addition of Jonatan Clase and some internal prospects will be banging on the doors sooner than later playing time (Alan Roden for example). As of right now, Loperfido has a sizeable advantage over the likes of Clase, Roden, and Steward Berroa, and the most to lose heading into the spring.

Will Wagner – INF

When the dust settled after the Yusei Kikuchi deal, one of the intriguing pieces of the deal for the Blue Jays was that of Will Wagner, son of potential Hall of Famer Billy Wagner.

Slotting at #22 on the Astros’ top prospect rankings before the trade, the Texas product started the year in Triple-A and was putting the ball in play at a solid rate – to the tune of a .307/.424/.429 slash line and a .853 OPS. Wagner can poke the ball to all fields and find the holes to continue getting on base while boasting a plus eye at the plate, walking more than he struck out with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (54 and 33 respectively).

Following the trade, Wagner went to Triple-A Buffalo and continued to put the ball in play at an impressive rate, collecting 10 hits in 25 at-bats. It impressed the Jays brass so much that they promoted him to Toronto on Aug. 12 and the lefty batter impressed right from the get-go. He amassed eight hits through his first four games – three of which were doubles – and was cruising before a knee injury sent him to the sidelines in mid-September. Through the cup of coffee with the Blue Jays, Wagner authored a .305/.337/.451 slash line with eight extra-base hits and a .788 OPS.

The expectation is that Wagner will be ready for spring training after undergoing knee surgery and he is in a tougher spot than the others mentioned in this article when it comes to finding playing time.