3 Ideal Blue Jays Free Agent Fits Who Remain on the Market

Finally, there’s been some action. A Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extension still hangs over Atkins’ head, but it’s absolutely not out of the question that something comes together before the deadline he set of the first day of spring training arrives.

All this being said, there’s still more work to be done. Let’s check out three players who remain on the free-agent market that have the potential to make the 2025 Blue Jays better.

3 Ideal Blue Jays Free Agent Fits Who are Still Available

Honorable Mention(s)

The Blue Jays have done a decent job upgrading their bullpen this winter, all things considered. Hoffman, Yimi Garcia, and Nick Sandlin highlight the newcomers, and Yariel Rodriguez is also going to fill a multi-inning relief role in the coming season thanks to Scherzer’s addition.

There are far less holes in this bullpen, but there’s no world where David Robertson wouldn’t be a great fit here. 40 in April, Robertson is nearing the end of his career but he remains a durable and consistent relief weapon. This past year, he posted a 3.00 ERA, 2.65 FIP and 132 ERA+ across 68 appearances and 72 innings for the Rangers.

Now that Pete Alonso’s off the board and the options are beginning to dwindle, the other name to make the “just missed” list is old friend Justin Turner. Currently the oldest active position player in the league, Turner hasn’t had a wRC+ below 100 (league average) since 2013 and remains a positive offensive contributor despite his age.

Turner’s a familiar face in Toronto as well, as he hit six home runs with 31 RBI, a .722 OPS and 107 OPS+ through 91 games before being flipped at the trade deadline. He got even better on the second-half Mariners, which is all the proof you need that he’s still got it. He’d be strictly a DH on the 2025 Blue Jays, but he takes a backseat to some of the other names on the list.