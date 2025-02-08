3 Ideal Blue Jays Free Agent Fits Who Remain on the Market
The Blue Jays have finally been actively addressing needs around their big-league roster, but now is not the time to stop making moves.
As the 2024-25 MLB offseason got underway, there were very few front offices in the league with more pressure on their shoulders than that of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Ross Atkins and Co. have been sitting on hot seats for well over a year now, but there’s been a consistent sense around the industry that another flop of an offseason would lead to them being ousted from their positions sooner rather than later.
Things didn’t start off very promising, as the club missed out on Juan Soto, Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, old friend Teoscar Hernandez, and countless other free agents. After failing to sign any of the proverbial “big fish”, it seemed that they were once again heading for an offseason highlighted by the moves they didn’t make rather than the ones they did.
However, there’s been signs of life recently in Toronto. Jeff Hoffman was brought aboard as the club’s new closer on a three-year deal, power hitter Anthony Santander got a five-year deal of his own, and most recently Max Scherzer was inked to a single-year pact.
Finally, there’s been some action. A Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extension still hangs over Atkins’ head, but it’s absolutely not out of the question that something comes together before the deadline he set of the first day of spring training arrives.
All this being said, there’s still more work to be done. Let’s check out three players who remain on the free-agent market that have the potential to make the 2025 Blue Jays better.
3 Ideal Blue Jays Free Agent Fits Who are Still Available
Honorable Mention(s)
The Blue Jays have done a decent job upgrading their bullpen this winter, all things considered. Hoffman, Yimi Garcia, and Nick Sandlin highlight the newcomers, and Yariel Rodriguez is also going to fill a multi-inning relief role in the coming season thanks to Scherzer’s addition.
There are far less holes in this bullpen, but there’s no world where David Robertson wouldn’t be a great fit here. 40 in April, Robertson is nearing the end of his career but he remains a durable and consistent relief weapon. This past year, he posted a 3.00 ERA, 2.65 FIP and 132 ERA+ across 68 appearances and 72 innings for the Rangers.
Now that Pete Alonso’s off the board and the options are beginning to dwindle, the other name to make the “just missed” list is old friend Justin Turner. Currently the oldest active position player in the league, Turner hasn’t had a wRC+ below 100 (league average) since 2013 and remains a positive offensive contributor despite his age.
Turner’s a familiar face in Toronto as well, as he hit six home runs with 31 RBI, a .722 OPS and 107 OPS+ through 91 games before being flipped at the trade deadline. He got even better on the second-half Mariners, which is all the proof you need that he’s still got it. He’d be strictly a DH on the 2025 Blue Jays, but he takes a backseat to some of the other names on the list.
Alex Bregman
Bregman, the proverbial “last man standing” in free agency, still sits on the open market but it’s unlikely his stay is going to last much longer. The nine-year veteran has seen his numbers gradually decline over the past few years but he, like Turner, remains an above-average contributor.
Bregman, a two-time All-Star and World Series Champion, just hit 26 home runs and drove in 75 while reeling in the first Gold Glove of his career this past season. He’s also been worth at least 4.0 fWAR in five of the past seven seasons, including the last three.
Bregman would immediately become the Blue Jays’ new third baseman, which is a position they’ve needed help at all winter long. Ernie Clement is no slouch over there, but he showed last year that he’s likely better suited for an oft-used utility role rather than every day at-bats.
Through and through, Bregman needs to top the Blue Jays’ wish list, as he’s got a proven track record and is well known for his ability to run a clubhouse. He’s one of the most popular Astros in their franchise’s history, but the Blue Jays need to swing for the fences one final time before the best of the rest comes off the board.
Mark Canha
It’s hard to follow up the best-available option with anyone who comes even close to his production. Still, Canha represents a solid player that will come cheap and has the potential to be a nice piece for the Blue Jays. Sure, he’s no Bregman, but he’d fill multiple needs on the Blue Jays.
Canha, a 10-year veteran, didn’t quite look himself through a 93-game stint on the Tigers to start 2024. However, a trade to the Giants saw him kick it into high gear down the stretch. Where his value lies more than anywhere else is his ability to hit left-handed pitching.
As has been the case for his entire career, Canha ate left-handed pitching for breakfast in 2024. All told, he recorded a .275 average, .774 OPS, and 124 wRC+ versus southpaws. This is just one year after he hit .264 with an .826 OPS and 125 wRC+ against lefties.
It’s true that Canha has lost a step on defense over the years, but he’s able to play both outfield corners and first base while seeing time at DH against lefties. Last season, the Blue Jays were 24th in baseball with an 88 wRC+ against LHP, so the need is obvious.
Canha would take the bench spot currently occupied by Davis Schneider if the Blue Jays were to sign him. Schneider’s ability to play second base only goes so far once you factor in that there’s a long, long list of infield-capable options already on Toronto’s 40-man.
If the Blue Jays were forced to roster a proven veteran over a player who had the considerable cold streaks Schneider did this past season, the choice they go with may not shock you.
J.D. Martinez
If you want to yell at me for the reach that was Canha, perhaps you can be won back over by Martinez.
Outside of the weird COVID-shortened 2020 season, Martinez hasn’t been a below-average offensive contributor in over a decade. Even at the age of 36 with the Mets last year, he hit 16 home runs with a .725 OPS and 108 wRC+.
Once one of the most fearsome right-handed bats in baseball, Martinez still has “it” as he closes in on 40 years of age. The six-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner showed in 2024 that he’s still a lefty killer, just as Canha is.
The biggest gripe with Martinez is the fact that he cannot, under any circumstances, play a single inning on defense at this point in his career. He’s one of the most sluggish outfielders around, but his bat speaks for itself.
Last year, Martinez hit .263 with an .836 OPS and 139 wRC+ against left-handed pitching. His signing would go a long way to helping the Blue Jays turn things around against southpaws in the upcoming season.
Closing Thoughts
The Blue Jays can’t be done making moves this winter, but their recent signs of life have instilled a bit of hope. Perhaps Atkins isn’t quite as incompetent as he so frequently looks. If one of these players can come aboard, it’d immediately make his roster a better one. Now go sign Vladdy as the icing on the cake, and you’ve got yourself a clear “win” of an offseason.