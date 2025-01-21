Three New Inductees Join Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Unfortunately, one voter made the inexplicable and indefensible choice to leave one of the greatest players in recent memory off their ballot.

How can I say with such certainty that the choice was inexplicable and indefensible? Because I know they won’t try to explain or defend it, preferring instead to hide in the shadows of their secret ballots. Regardless, Ichiro is a Hall of Famer, and that’s something to celebrate.

Over 19 MLB seasons – he played until he was 45 – the star outfielder won 10 Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers, two batting titles, one Rookie of the Year Award, and one MVP. He led the majors in hits seven times and finished with more than 3,000 in his MLB career. In 2004, he set the single-season record with 262 hits.

Ichiro also stole 509 bases, making him just the seventh player to swipe more than 500 bags and collect more than 3,000 hits. The other six are already in the Hall.

On top of all those achievements stateside, he was a seven-time NPB All-Star and three-time Pacific League MVP. He is often considered the worldwide professional baseball hits leader due to his 4,367 combined hits between MLB and NPB.

As if his on-field performance weren’t enough to make him an icon around the sport, Ichiro was one of the most beloved personalities of his generation, endearing himself to coaches, teammates, and fans alike.