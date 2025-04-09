Buy or Sell on Players With Rough Starts to the 2025 Season

The 2025 MLB season is officially in full swing. Home openers have all been held, every team is in the win column (barely, in the case of some teams), and Shohei Ohtani is still an alien of a baseball player.

Speaking of players, some of the league’s best ones have had mixed results to start the season. You have your guys who have gotten off to blazing-hot starts (we see you once again, Mr. Judge), and you also have guys who have started off ice cold.

There is still plenty of time for that latter group to turn things around. After all, it’s a 162-game season, and on average teams have just under 150 of them left to go.

But which players will start to click, and which ones might see their struggles carry further into the regular season? Here we’ll look at six players and decide whether to buy their slow starts or sell expecting them to turn it around.