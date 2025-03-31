What Needs To Happen for the Mets’ Rotation To Succeed in 2025

One of the key storylines during the New York Mets‘ miracle run to Game 6 of the National League Championship Series last year was a starting rotation that took the team a long way without much star talent.

Kodai Senga — who was the incumbent ace after a 2023 season that placed him second in NL Rookie of the Year voting — went down before the season even began with a shoulder injury in February.

What was initially perceived to be a minor problem turned out to sideline Senga until July. 5 ⅓ innings into his return, he sustained a calf injury that knocked him out for the rest of the regular season. Without him, the Mets were left to scrape together a rotation composed of veterans that were a few years removed from their respective peaks.

To start, Luis Severino turned a 6.65 ERA in 2023 into a 3.91 ERA in 182 innings in 2024. His bounce-back netted him a nice payday with the Athletics, leaving a void in New York’s rotation.