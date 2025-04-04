Hey Phillies Fans, Let’s Overreact to Taijuan Walker’s First Start!

Even more encouraging were the numbers underlying his quality outing. Walker threw 60.8% of his pitches outside the strike zone, according to Baseball Savant. Yet, 63.5% of his pitches were strikes, and he only issued one walk. That’s because he induced chases on 40% of those pitches outside the zone. For context, his career chase rate is 27.6%.

Walker led with his slider against righties, throwing the new-look pitch 40.5% of the time against same-handed opponents. Meanwhile, against left-handed batters, he continued to lead with his splitter, as he has done in the past. However, he threw almost as many curveballs and cutters as he did splitters, and he only mixed in a handful of fastballs.

All told, he used his two breaking balls a combined 39.2% of the time. That’s one of the highest rates in any start of his career. He induced 11 of his 18 total chases with his breakers.

And Walker’s breaking balls weren’t his only pitches that looked promising. The average velocities on his four-seam fastball, sinker, and splitter were all about one mile per hour faster than they were at the beginning of last year.

That was great to see, because decreased velocity was one potential reason for his struggles last season. Velocity-wise, most of Walker’s pitches on Thursday looked a lot more like they did in 2023 than in ’24.

It’s far too soon to say if any of the things Walker is doing differently this season will work. Regardless, it’s gratifying to see so many adjustments to his approach. Simply put, the way he pitched last season wasn’t good enough. Something needed to change. And several things have.