Maybe It’s Been José Alvarado All Along

As the Philadelphia Phillies prepared to enter the 2025 season without a set closer, many wondered how manager Rob Thomson would handle the ninth inning. Which of his bullpen arms would he rely on most with a close game on the line?

Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estévez were gone. Joining the bullpen in their place was another former All-Star, Jordan Romano. The newest Phillie had racked up more than 100 saves in his time with the Blue Jays. Was he the de facto closer, even if Thomson wouldn’t say it out loud?

Alternatively, Orion Kerkering had a strong case to take on the highest-leverage role in the ‘pen. The hotshot youngster was fresh off a phenomenal breakout season with nowhere to go but up.

Then again, Kerkering wasn’t even the best reliever on the team last year. That was 2024 All-Star Matt Strahm, who outperformed Kerkering in almost every statistical category, including ERA, xERA, strikeout rate, walk rate, and FanGraphs WAR.