The Blue Jays Misplayed Their Hand in Free Agency This Offseason

Ideal Fits Continue to Sign Elsewhere

Two players stood out in particular for potential fits for the Jays, Chapman and outfielder Cody Bellinger. While the club was tied to both players throughout the winter, neither player ultimately signed with the team. Bellinger returned to the Cubs while Chapman took his talents back to California but this time with the Giants, with both players inking short-term deals with their respective clubs.

It’s not for a lack of trying at least with Chapman, as the Jays reportedly offered him an extension worth over $100 million early in the offseason but he declined, willing to test the market instead under the guise of super agent Scott Boras. There was no reported contract offer to Bellinger or if there was, it was kept under wraps.

The Jays may not have been willing to give Bellinger the short-term option-laded deal and $26.6M AAV he will earn with the Cubs but the deal Chapman signed with the Giants should have been easily doable for Toronto. There was no draft pick compensation for the club as they presented him the qualifying offer in the first place and the tax on the contract that would have pushed them across the second threshold of the CBT would have been peanuts for Rogers Communications, owners of the Blue Jays.

Without knowledge of the inner workings of the deal and process, it is possible that the four-time Gold Glove winner had his heart set on the west coast over a return to Toronto and a pact between the two was never in the cards. There also is the added notion that ownership potentially didn’t give the front office the green light to spend anymore, tying the hands of the Blue Jays from adding either Chapman or Bellinger.

Missed Opportunities Bite the Jays

On paper, both Bellinger and Chapman checked quite a few boxes for the Jays on the field and at the plate. Both have 20+ home run power and Bellinger’s left-handed bat would have complimented the lineup well given the abundance of right-handers on the Jays’ current roster. They weren’t without risk, as most deals that push $20 million rarely don’t have the potential to backfire, but either player would have been a sizeable upgrade to the Blue Jays roster heading into the 2024 season and beyond.

Regardless of the reason(s) for either player not signing with the Jays, whether via player or organization, given the outlook of the winter as a whole, it just seems to be another ‘L’ for the Blue Jays front office that hasn’t improved in a division that only got stronger.