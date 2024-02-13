Blue Jays: Don’t Stop with Justin Turner; One More Bat Required

The Toronto Blue Jays enter the 2024 season looking to put their playoff demons behind them, as Canada’s only Major League franchise has not won a postseason game since 2016.

The Jays have made the playoffs three times in the past four seasons but have had zero success, being swept in the Wild Card rounds through those last three appearances in October – 2020 (Rays), 2022 (Mariners), and 2023 (Twins).

It’s not ‘Curse of the Bambino’ territory, but for a club with a core group poised to compete in an AL East division that continues to get tougher each season, the time to win could not be any higher. Factor in that Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are free agent eligible following the 2025 season with no long-term contract in sight, and the time to go for a World Series run is at its peak.

Last season, the Blue Jays pitching staff carried the club into October while the bats were pretty stagnant. The likes of Daulton Varsho, George Springer, and Alejandro Kirk were average to below average at best in the batter’s box and Guerrero Jr’s power took a slight step back as well, grinding out just 26 home runs on the year which still led the team.