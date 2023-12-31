Despite Recent Signings, Blue Jays Should Be in On Cody Bellinger



The Toronto Blue Jays recently made some moves on the free-agent front, agreeing to a one-year deal with outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and a two-year pact with Isiah Kiner-Falefa worth $15 million.

Outside of these recent deals, the offseason has been slow-going for the Blue Jays. The club missed out on Shohei Ohtani, and while they were interested in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they weren’t considered a finalist for the right-hander as he took his talents out to Los Angeles.

With those two off the board, the free-agent market, which is largely made up of Scott Boras-represented clients, should pick up some speed into the new year and well into January as teams start to put their chips down heading into 2024.

While the additions they made have completed their outfield, and they still have their starting first baseman in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., if the Blue Jays are serious about being a World Series contender this season, they should make a run at Cody Bellinger.