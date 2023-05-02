Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman Should Be the AL Player of the Month

The Toronto Blue Jays had one of their best starts in franchise history this past month, and one of the major reasons why was third baseman, Matt Chapman.

After such a hot start to the season, Chapman has not only made the MLB April All-Star team, but he is also in line to take home the AL Player of the Month Award, with the announcement set to take place on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Acquired by Toronto prior to the 2022 season, Chapman has put up video game-like numbers to start the year, posting a .384/.465/.687 with five home runs and a 1.152 OPS through the month of April. Heading into May, he led the league in doubles (15), total bases (68), OPS+ (219), and fWAR (2.0) while also leading the AL in hits (38), batting average, and on-base percentage. His 15 doubles in April ties him with Mike Lowell for the most through the first month of the season.

Looking at the Statcast metrics, the Jays’ third baseman sits in the 99th percentile in HardHit%, xSLG, xwOBA, and Barrel%. His league-leading 20.2% barrels/PA is 4.8% higher than that of Joey Gallo in second place. Chapman has absolutely crushed fastballs and offspeed pitches, amassing a .368 AVG and a .643 AVG, respectively, against the two pitches.