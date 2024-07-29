Blake Snell Has Become a Top Trade Target at the Deadline

Blake Snell is back. Across four starts in July, the reigning NL Cy Young winner has given up just two earned runs in 24 innings pitched, striking out 30 of the 84 hitters he has faced. The San Francisco Giants are 3-1 in his starts.

Unfortunately for Bay Area baseball fans, the Giants have gone 9-10 in the rest of their games this month. They are two games under .500 and 3.5 games back of a Wild Card spot, with four teams in between them and a postseason berth. FanGraphs has their playoff odds at just 20.7%.

Thus, it comes as little surprise that Blake Snell trade rumors are starting to float around the internet. Snell could be the biggest star (and the most impactful player) on the trade market. The Giants are still in the Wild Card race, but perhaps they could be tempted to cash in on their best trade chip if the offers are sweet enough.

Blake Snell Trade Rumors

Last week, The Athletic‘s Andrew Baggarly was the first to report that Snell was “drawing significant trade interest” across the industry.