Will Free Agency Be Better to Blake Snell in 2025?

Through Snell’s first six starts of the year, he had a 9.51 ERA through 23.2 innings, allowed 32 hits, walked 14 batters and was forced to go on the injured list two times. But in the 10 starts since returning from his second trip to the IL, Snell has looked like the pitcher that won the Cy Young and led the NL in ERA last season.

Snell has worked 62.1 innings of 1.30-ERA ball, racking up 83 strikeouts and holding opposing hitters to a .117 batting average since that start on July 9.

Blake Snell has a .117 opponent BA over his last 10 starts



it’s the 7th-lowest BA over a 10-start span since 1900 (excluding openers), behind only:



4/17-6/21/21 Jacob deGrom: .099

4/23-6/26/21 deGrom: .104

9/17/22-4/27/23 Shohei Ohtani: .106

6/15-8/1/04 Johan Santana: .108… — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 31, 2024

Over that timeframe, only Chris Sale has been more valuable by fWAR, and no other qualified pitcher can top Snell in ERA, innings pitched, strikeouts, strikeout percentage, batting average against, and WHIP.

While this second-half surge is somewhat similar to the run Snell went on last season with the San Diego Padres — the first half just wasn’t as bad — it seems like the few months he’s spent with the Giants could quell any concerns that limited his market last winter.

Snell’s career has undoubtedly been great, but he’s undergone some major fluctuations from year to year. Before 2022 and 2023, he had never posted back-to-back sub-4.00 ERA seasons, and it’s understandable that teams might be hesitant to commit a ton of money and term to someone who issues a lot of walks and has only thrown over 180 innings twice in his career.

But now, tracking for his third-straight year with an ERA below 3.60, Snell has perhaps put some of those doubts to rest and proven that his formula of combining elite stuff with some spotty command works.