5 Best Deadline Deals That Didn’t Get Enough Love

Throughout modern MLB history, the trade deadline has served as a critical point for teams across the league.

Divisional frontrunners and their closest competition scan the league looking to bolster their rosters for the postseason. Meanwhile, those who have fallen out of contention trade away their best performers in hopes of building a better future.

However, in recent years the deadline’s impact has felt somewhat diminished. There are likely a number of factors that have influenced this trend.

For one, the expansion of the postseason format in 2022 opened up two extra postseason spots. This has increased the amount of teams looking to add at the deadline, which has simultaneously shifted the market in favor of the sellers.