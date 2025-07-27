The Rangers’ Pitching Staff Has Continued To Be a Strength
The Texas Rangers' pitching staff is not just good this year; they are dominant. Top to bottom, they are doing historic things in Texas.
Outstanding pitching and the Texas Rangers, historically, are not two things that go together. But this Rangers pitching staff is writing their own narrative.
When I wrote a piece in April about how this Rangers starting rotation had the makings of being the best group in baseball, I have a feeling that there might have been some collective eyerolls. Heck, I had a hard time fully believing it myself. And yet, here we are, 103 games into the 2025 season, and not only is the starting rotation the best in the big leagues, but the entire staff is as well.
After Thursday night’s 2-1 win over the Athletics, the Rangers pitchers hold a league-leading 3.19 ERA. The starting rotation is also leading the league with a 3.15 ERA. During the 2023 World Series-winning year, the starters had a 3.96 ERA, and the staff as a whole had a 4.28 ERA.
The Rangers are on pace to allow just 557 runs this season, or an average of 3.43 runs per game. This would surpass the organization’s previous best year, which came way back in the strike-shortened 1981 season.
That year, the staff allowed 3.70 runs per game over the 105 games played. Some notable names from that ’81 club were Danny Darwin, Rick Honeycutt, Fergie Jenkins, and Charlie Hough (part of the bullpen).
It could be difficult to maintain the high level of pitching over the next couple of months, but this 2025 Rangers stable of arms has shown no signs of weakening. They appear to be feeding off each other’s success. No one wants to let the group down, and they are collectively raising their games.
Pair of Aces
In this day and age, having a true ace at the top of the rotation is not a given. And for the 2025 Rangers, they don’t have one, but two aces at the front of the line.
Both Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi are the epitome of what an ace should be. They take the ball, give the team quality innings, and usually leave, giving the team a chance for the win.
DeGrom was the team’s lone All-Star, although Eovaldi should have been as well. The Rangers organization felt so strongly that Eovaldi had been snubbed that they gifted him his $100,000 bonus for making the team, even though he wasn’t officially selected.
On the season, deGrom has 20 starts, 118.1 innings pitched, is 10-2 with a 2.28 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 122 strikeouts, and 25 walks.
And although Eovaldi doesn’t have the number of innings that deGrom has logged, he has been equally as dominant. Perhaps even more so. In 16 starts and 91 innings pitched, he is 7-3 with a 1.58 ERA, 0.846 WHIP, 94 strikeouts, and only 14 walks.
Rangers’ Bullpen Shines
Before the season, the bullpen was the biggest area of concern for the Rangers. Chris Young had to not only rebuild virtually the entire pen, but he had to do so with limited money to spend.
What he went out and did was to sign several guys to one-year, “prove it” deals. The only significant trade in this area was the swap of first baseman Nathaniel Lowe being sent to the Nationals for relief pitcher Robert Garcia.
As the season has progressed, any anxiety about the bullpen not performing has been reduced dramatically. Sure, they still have their bad moments, as does every bullpen in baseball, but the group of arms that Bochy has called on this year has done outstanding work.
With a 3.24 ERA, the group currently sits third in baseball. It has been a team effort in making it happen. There isn’t a proven name at the back end to lock down the last few outs. But guys continue to step up and get outs when their number is called.
Garcia has stepped up his game as of late and is taking on even more of a high-leverage role than before. Unfortunately, Chris Martin, who has been outstanding, with a 2.36 ERA in 34.1 innings pitched, is going to miss several weeks with a calf strain.
But fear not, as the Rangers welcomed back Jon Gray on Wednesday evening. Gray can swing from the bullpen and back into the rotation if needed. But for now, he looks like he will be the right-handed complement to Garcia and Hoby Milner in the back end of the ‘pen for the Rangers.
And in case you missed getting a look at Gray, his hair game is phenomenal. He hasn’t cut it since the 2023 championship run, and I’m here to tell you that he has the look of a closer to go along with his electric stuff.
Rookies Holding Their Own
The Vandy Boys, Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, have been forced into extensive action this year. Not that they haven’t earned it, but with the injuries in the spring to several key starters, the Rangers had no choice other than to throw them into the every-fifth-day mix.
It hasn’t been all roses for the two young hurlers. Rocker had a complete mental breakdown against Tampa Bay on June 4th. He was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock for one start and then was immediately called back up.
Since being recalled, he has been spectacular. In his last six games, he is 3-0, pitched 32.1 innings, and has a 3.34 ERA.
Leiter has had a few blowup games, but has had way more solid performances. In 17 starts and 86.1 innings pitched, he has a 4.27 ERA, 1.355 WHIP, 76 strikeouts, and 42 walks.
Both Leiter and Rocker have been pitching with more consistency as of late. It will be important for them to continue that down the stretch as the Rangers make a push for the postseason.
Plug and Play
Tyler Mahle was dominant until he had to go on the IL. It is still uncertain as to when he will be able to get back in the mix.
With him being out and the club giving some of the other starters some extra rest at times, Jacob Latz has stepped up and pitched well. He has thrown in 22 games, with three being starts. Across 53 innings pitched, Latz has a 2.89 ERA and a 1.245 WHIP.
No article talking about the Rangers’ pitching in 2025 would be complete without a shoutout to Patrick Corbin. The former 2nd round draft pick in the 2009 MLB draft, 2019 World Series champion, and two-time All-Star had become a bit of a laughing stock.
After the 2019 championship with the Nationals, when he posted a 3.25 ERA, the next five years were hard to watch at times. His ERAs for 2020 through 2024 were 4.66, 5.82, 6.31, 5.20, and 5.62, respectively. Washed up was a description that was used often in describing the once masterful Corbin.
And yet he knew that there was more left in the tank. Corbin would sign a one-year deal with the Rangers as the team was looking for more depth when both Gray and Cody Bradford went down late in the spring.
Corbin’s numbers this year aren’t the best on the team, but he is battling every time he takes the ball, and his rebound after several years of struggling has been fun to watch. Through 19 games and 104.2 innings pitched, he has a 3.78 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 87 strikeouts, and 29 walks.
With his birthday on July 19th, Corbin turned 36. There is a nice mix of veterans and young talent in this year’s Rangers pitching staff. A group that continues to shock the baseball world and post the best numbers in the game.
What Does the Rangers’ Great Pitching Mean for Their Deadline Plans?
The Texas Rangers enter play on Sunday, July 27th, just one-half game out of a Wild Card spot, and are five games out of first place in the AL West. While the Rangers may not have done enough this year to go all-in to buy at the trade deadline, their pitching is too good to fold up shop too.
If the Rangers were able to make it to the playoffs with their rotation healthy, being able to start any Wild Card series with Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi is a huge advantage. Regardless of the bats that are in the starting lineup.
While the competition may be thick to make the playoffs in the American League, the Rangers are the team that no one wants to face in October when you have those top-end arms.
If a bat falls into their lap at the deadline, the Rangers should pounce, but if nothing else, standing pat may just be the best course of action for Texas.
Winning the deadline always sounds great in theory, but capitalizing as a buyer or seller does not always promise short or long-term success. For the Rangers, this is a team that has earned the right to play things out if nothing else, and in a wide-open American League, you never know what can happen if they are opportunistic and make the right moves.