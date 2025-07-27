The Rangers’ Pitching Staff Has Continued To Be a Strength

Outstanding pitching and the Texas Rangers, historically, are not two things that go together. But this Rangers pitching staff is writing their own narrative.

When I wrote a piece in April about how this Rangers starting rotation had the makings of being the best group in baseball, I have a feeling that there might have been some collective eyerolls. Heck, I had a hard time fully believing it myself. And yet, here we are, 103 games into the 2025 season, and not only is the starting rotation the best in the big leagues, but the entire staff is as well.

After Thursday night’s 2-1 win over the Athletics, the Rangers pitchers hold a league-leading 3.19 ERA. The starting rotation is also leading the league with a 3.15 ERA. During the 2023 World Series-winning year, the starters had a 3.96 ERA, and the staff as a whole had a 4.28 ERA.

The Rangers are on pace to allow just 557 runs this season, or an average of 3.43 runs per game. This would surpass the organization’s previous best year, which came way back in the strike-shortened 1981 season.