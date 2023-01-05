The Best Landing Spots for Pirates Star Bryan Reynolds

For nearly as long as he’s played in the big leagues, Bryan Reynolds has been the subject of trade talks. That’s what you’re in for as one of the few star players on a perenially rebuilding team. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic mentioned Reynolds was “presumably available” ahead of the 2020 trade deadline, and the rumors have persisted ever since.

Those rumors picked up steam this offseason with the news that Reynolds had officially requested a trade. According to Jon Heyman, extension talks between Reynolds and the Pirates had stalled out, leading the star outfielder to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

Pittsburgh has remained adamant they would like to retain their 2022 team MVP for the next great Pirates team, but nevertheless, the baseball world has become awash with Reynolds trade proposals. Fans from Minnesota to Miami, Seattle to San Francisco, and the Bronx to Queens have all wondered what it would take for their favorite team to land the 27-year-old All-Star.

Barring another turn in the Carlos Correa saga, Reynolds is the biggest star still looking to switch teams. For clubs trying to make another splash, Reynolds is the way to go. So where is he most likely to end up?