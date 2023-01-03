Cleveland Guardians Top Prospects For 2023

Outlook

Even though his walk numbers spiked in Triple-A, Allen still projects as above-average in the command department thanks to his athleticism and polish on the mound. If Allen’s stuff ticks up a bit more, he could offer a bit more upside, but he already has the look of a back-of-the-rotation starter. If Allen bounces back in the early part of next season, he could join the Guardians rotation before the All-Star Break.

9. Chase DeLauter – OF – (CPX)

Age: 21 | Height/Weight: 6’4, 235 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (16), 2022 (CLE) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/50 55/60 45/55 55/55 45/55 50

Despite limited action against high-end competition and an injury in his draft year, DeLauter’s video game numbers at JMU and impressive 34-game stretch on the Cape were enough to make him the highest pick in school history at 16th overall.

Offense

A big guy listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, DeLauter is able to get into his plus raw power with ease. In 66 collegiate games, DeLauter slashed .402/.520/.715, while walking more than he struck out thanks to his impressive plate discipline and compact stroke for his long levers.

Where DeLauter can get caught at times is his inconsistent lower half. He had the tendency to drift forward too early and lose his back hip at times, leaving him more susceptible to being beat by velocity. This is a common issue for young hitters, especially those who are taller in stature and should get ironed out in pro ball. His plate discipline and bat-to-ball skills should help him push through the lower levels quickly. If DeLauter can iron out his lower half, there is easy plus power in the tank for the big lefty.

Defense/Speed

Above-average speed and a plus arm have DeLauter looking like a potentially impactful corner outfielder. For now, the Guardians will try him in center as well where he is fast enough to hold it down. If his reads and routes continue to get stronger, there’s a chance that DeLauter can stick in center as well. Because he’s such a big guy, DeLauter doesn’t get to his top speed fast enough to be an impactful base stealer, but he is still a positive on the base paths.

Outlook

DeLauter is an overall tough read. He destroyed his mid-major competition and struggled in some early season matchups against ACC schools. Then again, DeLauter lit up the Cape Cod League to a .986 OPS with nine homers in 34 games. With 2020’s COVID cancelled season, a short 26-game season in 2021 and an injury last year that cut his campaign to just 24 games, the 34-game Cape sample is actually the largest we have from the first-rounder.

The combination of speed and athleticism were simply too much to pass on for the Guardians at pick No. 16 and his advanced plate discipline fits the bill of what the organization tends to look for in its hitting prospects. With plus raw power, an ability to play all three outfield spots and a good approach from the left side, DeLauter could fly up the Guardians ranks.

10. Angel Martinez – SS/2B – (Double-A)

Age: 21 | Height/Weight: 6’0, 175 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $500K – 2018 (CLE) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 40/45 40/45 50/50 45/50 50

A switch-hitter with a natural feel to hit, Martinez mashed through High-A pitching before putting up strong numbers in Double-A over the final month of the season. Martinez is an advanced prospect for his age and enters 2023 as one of the top position player prospects to monitor after making big leaps with his right-handed swing last season.

Offense

Martinez starts with a slightly open stance and his weight stacked on his back side. He has a good feel for the barrel and whippy bat speed which allows him to get to more difficult pitches. While the exit velocities are below-average for Martinez, he has a feel for the barrel and generates easy carry. His 99.3 mph 90th percentile exit velocity is below average, but Martinez launched 15 home runs and 52 extra-base hits last season.

Martinez has a good approach, helping him walk at a 12% clip, while punching out just 17.5% of the time. After really struggling with his right-handed swing in 2021, Martinez saw his OPS jump more than three hundred points to .827 last season. The switch-hitter posted even splits last season after making adjustments that have his swing looking much more similar from both sides.

There’s room for projection in Martinez’s frame, leaving hope for some more power/upside, but his hit tool and approach make him yet another higher floor bat in the Guardians’ system.

Defense/Speed

Despite being closer to an average runner, Martinez is quick with great footwork helping him possess good enough range to play short as well as other spots around the infield. Martinez has good instincts and just needs to clean up his actions a bit to stick as a shortstop at the highest level. His arm is near-plus. Martinez stole 12 bases on 19 tries last season and could be an opportunistic base stealer.

Outlook

After seeing Martinez in the Arizona Fall League, I saw enough twitch and frame projection to hold out hope for some more power. The leaps he made with his right-handed swing and impressive overall BB/K ratio last season, while reaching Double-A as a 20-year-old have helped solidify his floor. With hope for more in the tank, Martinez is quickly rising up the Guardians prospect ranks. For now, Martinez profiles as an intriguing super-utility type, but there’s reasonable hope for more.

The Next Five Prospects

Cody Morris – RHP – (MLB): A shoulder injury delayed the start of Morris’ season, but he made up for lost time by punching out 30 Triple-A hitters in 15 1/3 innings before pitching to a 2.28 ERA in 23 2/3 frames at the big league level. Though Morris is already 26 years old, he has some intriguing upside thanks to his mid 90s fastball and plus changeup. Morris added a cutter which he had success with last season and will mix in a slider and curve as well. A big guy at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Morris has No. 4 starter upside with a solid reliever’s floor.

Joey Cantillo – LHP – (Double-A): After missing most of the 2021 season with an oblique injury, Cantillo returned to the mound in 2022, dominating Double-A hitters to a 1.93 ERA and 35.5 K% in 60 2/3 innings before a shoulder issue put an end to his season in July. Cantillo’s fastball featured a ridiculous 19.6 inches of induced vertical break last season, making it a whiff machine at the top of the zone while setting up his plus change-up well. The newly-turned 23-year-old found more confidence with his curve than his slider as the year went on, giving him a viable third offering. The stuff is hard to deny, it’s about health and command for the tall lefty.

Gabriel Arias – UTIL – (MLB): After reaching Triple-A as a 21-year-old and putting up a 115 wRC+, Arias took a step back at the same level last season, posting just a .716 OPS. It is worth noting that Arias suffered a hand injury that required surgery in May and could very well have hampered his swing even after his return. Even with his struggles, Arias found himself on the Guardians postseason roster, speaking to his advanced ability with the glove and overall maturity. Arias is slick with the glove and can play all over the diamond, he also offers plus raw power. Don’t be shocked if Arias bounces back in a big way next year, but his approach will need to improve quite a bit.

Justin Campbell – RHP – (CPX): A two-way player at Oklahoma State for his first two seasons, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound Campbell shifted his focus to the mound his junior season where he punched out 141 batters, while walking just 25 in 101 1/3 innings. Campbell fits the mold of the strike-throwing college arms the Guardians target and with room for plenty more velocity from his presently low 90s fastball, the Guardians snagged the right-hander with the 37th overall selection in the 2022 draft. Campbell’s changeup has the looks of a potentially plus pitch with his curveball not far behind. The 21-year-old is one of the top names to follow in this system outside the top 10.

Jhonkensy Noel – 1B/OF – (Triple-A): There’s not many players in the Minor Leagues with more raw power than Noel. His max exit velocity of 116 mph and 90th percentile average of 108 mph are both elite, though the power comes with considerable whiff concern. The 21-year-old hedged some of said concern by cutting his strikeout rate from 31.7% in High-A to 22.7% in Double-A while walking more. The big right-handed masher benefitted from a more tame approach and his strong showing in the upper minors at just 21 years old is encouraging. He may ultimately be limited to 1B/DH, but it’s all about the bat for Noel.

Other Names to Watch

Xzavion Curry – RHP – (MLB): Curry is an athletic pitcher who gets the most out of his low 90s fastball thanks to its elite 20.8 inches of induced vertical break from a low release point. The 24-year-old also features a mid 80s slider that grades as above average and a downer curve in the mid 70s that can be a viable third pitch. Though he didn’t quite match his breakout 2021 campaign last season, Curry has a chance to be a solid No. 5 starter.

Jose Tena – 2B/SS – (Triple-A): What Tena lacks in tools he makes up for in polish and baseball instincts. He reached Triple-A as a 21-year-old last season, but struggled to get on base at the same clip he did in High-A the season prior. With a nice left-handed swing and average power/athleticism, Tena is a high-floor prospect with positional versatility.

Parker Messick – LHP – (CPX): The 54th overall selection in the 2022 draft out of Florida State, Messick showed off his elite command over the course of his collegiate career, punching out 289 batters while walking 43 in 200 innings. Messick presently sits 90-92 mph with his fastball, touching 94 with a changeup that already flashes plus. The 22-year-old has a pair of breaking balls that lag behind a bit, but either could emerge as a viable third offering with his overall feel to pitch.

Jaison Chourio – OF – (CPX): Signed for $1.2 million out of Venezuela in early 2022, the 17-year-old Chourio impressed scouts with his advanced swing from both sides of the plate. Athletic enough to stick in center with projection left in his frame, Chourio is an exciting name to follow.

Tanner Burns – RHP – (Double-A): The 36th overall selection in the 2020 draft, Burns has put together back-to-back decent seasons in High-A and Double-A. Like many other arms in the system, Burns’ fastball has impressive shape and generates plenty of whiffs in the zone despite lacking major velocity. Burns’ slider gives him a second average-or-better pitch, but his changeup is far behind. The 24-year-old could develop into a back-end starter if he develops that third offering.

Jake Fox – UTIL – (Low-A): A contact machine with good wheels, the Guardians signed Fox away from his University of Florida commitment with an $850,000 bonus in the third round. In his first full season in Low-A, Fox walked nearly as much as he struck out and mixed in five homers as well as 34 extra base hits. He played all over the diamond, but primarily saw action at second base and center field. Fox has the goods to climb through the minors quickly.

Doug Nikhazy – LHP – (Double-A): Command issues held Nikhazy back last season, but his pair of nasty breaking balls helped him punch out more than 28% of hitters. The 23-year-old will need to throw more strikes to avoid a move to the bullpen, but his stuff is too good to ignore.