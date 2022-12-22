Texas Rangers Top Prospects For 2023

Defense/Speed

Initially drafted as a corner infielder, Harris has demonstrated enough athleticism to play the outfield and saw plenty of action in left field last year. Harris still has some ways to go with his reads and jumps, but showed a level of comfort in the outfield as the year went on. Harris has an average arm and with his decent athleticism, he has a chance to develop into an at least average defender in left. Though a slightly above-average runner at best, Harris is a good baserunner, swiping 19 bags in 24 tries last season.

Outlook

Consistent offensive output and improvements in the slugging department have Harris looking like a potentially nice big league piece–especially with his developing defensive versatility. The 23-year-old is yet another high floor bat in the Rangers system who continues to flash a little bit more upside than anticipated. With the ability to play multiple positions and strong splits against lefties, Harris could hit his way into an everyday big league role.

10. Cole Winn – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (55), 2018 (TEX) | ETA: 2023

FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 45/55 45/55 55/60 50/55 40/50 50

Winn looked like one of baseball’s safest pitching prospects in 2021, boasting four above-average pitches and impressive command. The 23-year-old flat out lost it in Triple-A last season, walking 15% of batters and simply struggling to get outs with most of his offerings and an inconsistent delivery.

Arsenal

What made Winn so impressive in 2021 was his four-pitch mix which looked to be above-average across the board. Winn’s fastball still operates at 93-95 mph, but the shape was diminished in 2022. Winn’s heater saw a drop in more than 150 RPMs on average as well as losing more than two inches of induced vertical break.

Opponents hit just .165/.287/.340 against Winn’s fastball in 2021, but crushed his flatter fastball last season to the tune of a .917 OPS with more walks than strikeouts. The lack of fastball command caused Winn to lose confidence in the once dominant pitch, using it a bit less as the year went on and nibbling more with it. As a result, Winn only landed his fastball for a strike 55% of the time.

Winn really struggled to repeat his delivery, even tinkering with his windup to the point of exclusively going out of the stretch in his final handful of starts.

Even through his struggles, the potential of each of his offerings was still evident. Winn’s best pitch last season was his 79-81 mph downer curveball, which was effective for him against both lefties and righties. Though all of his offerings have flashed above-average over the last two years, Winn’s curveball has the best chance of grading out as a big league plus pitch.

The 23-year-old will also mix in a changeup and slider. Both pitches were inconsistent for Winn this season though he landed his changeup for a strike more than any other offering and gained more confidence in his slider as the season went on. Both pitches sit in the mid 80s and can develop into consistently above-average offerings if his overall command can improve.

Outlook

After dominating Double-A in 2021 with a deep arsenal at 21/22 years old, Winn became a consensus top 100 prospect going into last year. His profound struggles both statistically and with his delivery has his prospect stock sinking like a rock, but he just turned 23 years old and was challenged with the daunting task of pitching in the Pacific Coast League.

The issues for Winn transcend his environment, but the fact that he has four pitches that have each flashed above-average and has put up stretches of solid command in the past are both good reasons to not give up on the still young right-hander.

Next year will be a big one for Winn as he tries to recapture his No. 3/No. 4 upside. At this point, the Rangers would likely be happy if Winn can just stick as a starter.

The Next Five Prospects

Kumar Rocker – RHP – (CPX): The No. 3 overall selection in the 2022 Draft, the Rangers grabbed Rocker early and signed him for a well under-slot $5.2 million bonus. Rocker was previously selected by the Mets 10th overall in 2021, but shoulder and elbow issues caused the Mets to withdraw their offer.

Rocker dominated in the independent Frontier League prior to the draft, but struggled with his command in the Arizona Fall League more recently. The 23-year-old’s fastball sits 93-95 mph, topping out at 98 mph. The pitch has the tendency to flatten out, but has featured more life in the past. Rocker’s slider is a plus pitch in the mid 80s and a whiff machine. He has mixed in a changeup that flashes above average but tends to be too firm and inconsistent. There’s undeniable reliever risk with Rocker due to his injury history and inconsistencies with his delivery, but his ceiling is still immense.

Anthony Gutierrez – OF – (CPX): A projectable frame and athleticism earned Gutierrez a $2 million pay day at the beginning of 2022. Gutierrez’s swing is pretty advanced for a teenage prospect though like many young hitters, he struggled with pitch recognition and aggressiveness last season. There’s hope that the 6-foot-3, 180 pound outfielder can grow into plus power while acknowledging he may also move to a corner rather than staying in center. His plus arm and offensive upside would profile nicely in either corner.

Tekoah Roby – RHP – (High-A): Roby struggled to keep the ball in the yard which caused his ERA to inflate to 4.64, but he showed a lot of really good things in his age 20 season in High-A. Roby’s fastball is above average with riding life in the 93-95 mph range. Working off of his fastball is a downer curve in the upper 70s that has a chance to he a big whiff pitch. Roby’s third pitch is a changeup that has flashed above average but was a challenge to command over the course of the season.

Roby’s overall command is solid for a pitcher as young and raw as he is–he has only pitched 126.2 innings since being selected in the third round in 2020 out of high school–and his quality three pitch mix gives him a chance to develop into a quality No. 4 starter. Roby is a breakout candidate for next year in this system.

Yeison Morrobel – OF – (Low-A): Signed for $1.8 million by the Rangers to headline their 2020-2021 IFA class, Morrobel has a great feel to hit and an advanced approach. Morrobel looks comfortable in all three outfield spots with above average wheels. Morrobel could add some strength to his frame, but has already flashed above average raw power to his pull side.

Thomas Saggesse – 2B/3B – (Double-A): While no tools jump off of the page with Saggesse, he put up an impressive 127 wRC+ in High-A as a 19-year-old last season. An aggressive hitter who has a lot of confidence in his feel for the barrel, Saggesse’s approach improved as the season went on, making plenty of contact and getting on base at a solid clip. Though he profiles more as a second baseman, the Rangers still believe Saggesse can hold it down at third as well.

Jonathan Ornelas – INF – (Double-A): One of the more underrated names in the Rangers system, Ornelas put up above average numbers in Double-A as a 21/22-year-old and has extremely intriguing tools. Ornelas’ 105.7 mph 90th percentile exit velocity is one of the better in the entire organization and he also has good wheels. With a max exit velocity of 114 mph last season, there’s no doubting the plus raw power that Ornelas has in the tank. He is capable at shortstop and can play all over the diamond.

Other Names to Watch

Emiliano Teodo – RHP – (Low-A): Teodo boasts an electric fastball that can touch 101 mph along with a sharp slider in the upper 80s that wiped away Low-A hitters. The 21-year-old rolled ground balls at an impressive 61% clip last season and has flashed a decent curve and changeup helping hedge some reliever risk.

Antoine Kelly – LHP – (Double-A): Kelly was traded for reliever Matt Bush at last year’s trade deadline from the Brewers, Kelly was a second round pick in 2019 and has shown flashes of being an extremely exciting prospect. Injuries and command issues have plagued the 6-foot-5 southpaw, putting up impressive numbers in High-A before running into major command issues in a handful of Double-A innings after the trade. The newly-turned 23-year-old has a plus fastball and slider and has been working on a changeup.

Maximo Acosta – 2B/3B – (Low-A): Signed for $1.65 million out of Venezuela in the 2019 IFA class, Acosta has had his development delayed by 2020’s cancelled season and injuries in 2021. All things considered, Acosta showed pretty well in Low-A as a 19-year-old last season, posting a 101 wRC+ while only punching out 19% of the time. The Rangers have higher hopes for their once highly-touted IFA signee, but his ceiling may be a bit more tempered than previously thought.

Alejandro Osuna – OF – (Low-A): The brother of former big league closer Roberto Osuna, Alejandro slashed .308/.394/.451 in Low-A while walking nearly as much as he punched out. He reached High-A in his age 19 season where he held his own last year and has intriguing offensive upside. There’s potential for an above average hit/power combination for Osuna.

Mitch Bratt – LHP – (Low-A): Advanced pitchability and a feel for four offerings helped Bratt carve up Low-A hitters last season. The stuff may not be elite, but Bratt’s fastball has good life and his slider compiled a good amount of whiffs. His curve and change are decent offerings as well.

Gleider Figuereo – 3B – (Low-A): An advanced hitter with a sweet left-handed swing, there’s hope that Figuereo can develop into more power. He projects as an average defender at the hot corner and has continued to put on muscle since going pro. Figuereo dominated rookie ball last season.