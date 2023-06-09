At Least the Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors Are Over

The number of mock trade proposals made me want to dunk my head into a tank of piranhas.

Again, the reasons for it being talked about were understandable; I myself benefited from some traffic spikes. But dear lord, people, it was too much. We treated this guy like Mickey Mantle! On the third day, Bryan Reynolds rose again! Bryan Reynolds was, apparently, inevitable! We were hornier for this guy than Shamiek Moore has been for Hailee Steinfeld!

It even got to a point where rumors were flying that the price for Reynolds was commensurate with that of what the Padres famously gave up for Juan Soto. Dear reader: that intimation nearly put me in the gulag. Putting Bryan Reynolds in the same tier as Juan Soto — as if both of them being outfielders on bad teams is all it takes for an apt comparison — is like implying Elon Musk is Tony Stark just because they’re both rich.

But as if the Bat Signal was sent out solely to help free us from this nightmare, the Pirates and Bryan Reynolds finally caved. Back in April, they announced an eight-year, $106.75 extension for their star outfielder. Yes, all the rumors we had for nearly two years concluded with a total sum of money for this alleged Bonds-esque prospect being less than what Corbin Carrol received after playing just 32 games.

The announcement was like a cold glass of water after being stranded at, the nightmare emporium known as the beach. The Just Baseball group chat literally instituted a ban on Bryan Reynolds’ name even being messaged. And after all that, Reynolds is a…fine player. Well, a lot better than fine; I’m still just recovering mentally, even months later, from the Juan Soto parallel.

So far this season, he’s slashing .276/.333/.479 with seven homers and a 118 wRC+. His 1.3 fWAR is good, albeit only tied for the 24th-best mark among outfielders — behind many names that didn’t garner nearly as much attention (e.g. Cedric Mullins, LaMonte Wade Jr.) or cause my brain to atrophy through sheer lethargic force.