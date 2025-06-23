Ronald Acuña Jr. Hasn’t Skipped A Beat, Back To MVP Form

It’s easy to run out of words when talking about Ronald Acuña Jr. The former NL Rookie of the Year, NL MVP, and founding member of the 40/70 club has spent the first eight seasons of his career redefining what’s possible on a baseball field. When he’s at his best, he’s truly one of the best in the game today.

After suffering a torn ACL for the second time in the last four years last season, it was fair to wonder what version of the superstar we would see upon his return.

Back in 2022, he had what some considered a “down year,” slashing .266/.351/.413 with a .764 OPS and 115 wRC+ over 119 games. While these stats would be career bests for many major leaguers, for Acuña it didn’t match the MVP-caliber bar he’d set for himself.

This time around, both the Atlanta Braves and Acuña took a cautious approach to his rehab. Despite Atlanta’s rough start to the 2025 season, there was no rushing him back. And now, that patience looks like a stroke of genius, as Acuña Jr. has looked better than ever.