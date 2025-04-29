Atlanta Braves Notebook: Alex Verdugo, Ian Anderson, Eddie Rosario
The Atlanta Braves reunited with a pair of postseason heroes of the past on Monday. What does it mean for their 2025 season?
DENVER — Sitting at 12-15 before kicking off a three-game road series against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, the Atlanta Braves fortified their pitching and hitting with a pair of feel-good reunions that could also pay dividends on the diamond.
On the hitting side, the Braves brought back outfielder Eddie Rosario, a move that not only adds outfield depth (which could have been viewed as a question mark heading into the season) and a veteran pinch-hitting presence, but also brings back memories of 2021, Atlanta’s last World Series title.
It was Rosario, who was part of a rebuilt roster at the trade deadline, that earned National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player honors against the Los Angeles Dodgers while slashing .560/.607/1.040 in 28 plate appearances during that series.
Now the Braves are hoping the 33-year-old Rosario can bring back some of that magic (although in a different role) as the Braves try to rebound in a season where they began in the NL East cellar after a 2-9 start.
“He’s going to be mainly used as a pinch hitter, and we don’t pinch hit a lot, so I told him, just got to be ready and to go and do anything that we ask,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said before Monday’s game. “He’s had some big pinch hits for us in the in the past, so hopefully he can do that again.”
Rosario, who was designated for assignment after two games with the Dodgers and refused to accept a trip to Triple-A Oklahoma City, said he would do whatever was needed in Atlanta.
“I’m ready to play baseball. That’s the only thing on my mind,” Rosario said.
Atlanta Braves: What comes next for Ian Anderson?
On the pitching front, Anderson completed his 2025 round-trip with the Braves after being traded to the Los Angeles Angels by Atlanta on March 23 for southpaw Jose Suarez.
Following 9.1 innings over seven games out of the bullpen with the Angels where he produced an 11.57 ERA and walked seven batters, the Angels designated him for assignment. Atlanta picked him up off waivers and he arrived in Denver on Monday ready to begin a stint in the Braves bullpen.
“I’ve watched a couple of games that he threw and it feels like he can provide some length for us out of the bullpen and just see where he fits in,” Snitker said.
Anderson, who also played a key role in Atlanta’s World Series run in 2021 as a starter, said he was glad to be back “home” with the Braves.
“This is like home to me, all these guys in spring training, with all these guys,” Anderson said.
“It feels great coming back here. There’s so much familiarity. I’m going to be about trying to tap into more of the the positive results I’ve had this year, and just get things going.”
Anderson believed some of those “positive results” revolved around his confidence in his pitch mix, despite the numbers with the Angels.
“I’m having success with the changeup again,” said Anderson, who missed the past two seasons after Tommy John surgery. “You spend so much time out of it (baseball), you start maybe doubting if that pitch is going to work still, and it’s shown to be pretty good.
“I feel confident with my mix.”
Like Rosario, Anderson comes back to Atlanta to fulfill a different role than he had during Atlanta’s recent glory days. However, regardless of how they fit into the current team dynamics, each were welcomed back by teammates with plenty of positive vibes before Monday’s game.
Alex Verdugo and the leadoff spot for the Braves
With his RBI single in the third inning against the Rockies on Monday, Verdugo logged five hits in a six at-bat sequence. Prior to visiting Coors Field, he went 4-for-4 in the leadoff spot against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, his second four-hit outing since making his debut with the Braves on April 18.
Verdugo has solidified left field for the Braves, entering Monday’s opener slashing .333/.368/.472 with five doubles. Compare that to the 18 games prior to him sliding into the role when Atlanta left fielders combined for a .200/.268/.231 slash line with 23 strikeouts in 71 plate appearances.
After signing as a free agent on March 20 and proving himself at Triple-A Gwinnett, Verdugo has quickly become an indispensable part of the Atlanta lineup.
“He has done a great job. Just really good at-bats, professional at-bats,” Snitker said. “I never feel like there’s any panic. He’s not afraid to get into a deep count. He has just a lot of confidence and professionalism.”