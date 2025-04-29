Atlanta Braves Notebook: Alex Verdugo, Ian Anderson, Eddie Rosario

“He’s going to be mainly used as a pinch hitter, and we don’t pinch hit a lot, so I told him, just got to be ready and to go and do anything that we ask,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said before Monday’s game. “He’s had some big pinch hits for us in the in the past, so hopefully he can do that again.”

Rosario, who was designated for assignment after two games with the Dodgers and refused to accept a trip to Triple-A Oklahoma City, said he would do whatever was needed in Atlanta.

“I’m ready to play baseball. That’s the only thing on my mind,” Rosario said.

Atlanta Braves: What comes next for Ian Anderson?

On the pitching front, Anderson completed his 2025 round-trip with the Braves after being traded to the Los Angeles Angels by Atlanta on March 23 for southpaw Jose Suarez.

Following 9.1 innings over seven games out of the bullpen with the Angels where he produced an 11.57 ERA and walked seven batters, the Angels designated him for assignment. Atlanta picked him up off waivers and he arrived in Denver on Monday ready to begin a stint in the Braves bullpen.

“I’ve watched a couple of games that he threw and it feels like he can provide some length for us out of the bullpen and just see where he fits in,” Snitker said.