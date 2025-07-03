Spencer Strider Is Rounding Back Into Form

It’s no secret that the 2025 season has been a tough one for the Atlanta Braves. From a sluggish start, to key injuries, to underperforming stars, even the optimist in me has started to waver on this team’s playoff hopes.

Amid all the chaos, the returns of Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider have been major bright spots.

Acuña wasted no time reasserting himself as one of the best bats in baseball. Strider’s return, however, began with more questions than answers.

A Slow Start to the Season

After starting the year 0–4 with a 5.68 ERA and 6.40 FIP, it was hard not to wonder if the Strider of old would ever return. He gave up five home runs in his first four outings, and more concerning than the homer vulnerability was his command.