Atlanta Needs More From Their Struggling Hitters

Stats taken prior to play on May 19.

The Atlanta Braves have surged back to above .500 after a very worrisome start to the year.

While climbing back is a step in the right direction, it doesn’t erase the offensive inconsistencies that have plagued this team through the first portion of the season. Too often, Atlanta’s lineup has looked flat and has relied on the pitching staff to keep them in ball games.

The margin for error is thin in a loaded National League, and the Braves simply can’t afford to keep waiting for their stars to wake up. This team still boasts one of the most talented rosters in baseball, but the Braves won’t reach their full potential unless stars such as Michael Harris II, Ozzie Albies, and Matt Olson turn their cold streaks around.