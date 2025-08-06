Aroldis Chapman Is Beating the Odds and Pitching at His Best

Symbolic of Red Sox’ 2025 Success

Chapman’s Baseball Savant page is truly a thing of beauty, filled with red bubbles indicating upper-90’s percentile ranks among MLB pitchers. He ranks within the 91st percentile in chase rate (32.4%); 99th in expected ERA (2.10) and expected batting average against (.171); 98th in average fastball velocity (99.1 MPH) and whiff rate (37.8%), and, of course, 100th percentile in strikeout rate (38.7%).

In the latter of these statistics, Chapman leads the league and stands just behind fellow closer Mason Miller, now of the San Diego Padres, who has a strikeout rate of 38.8%. Chapman was signed to a one-year deal for the 2025 season and was seen as a potential trade chip come the July 31st trade deadline this year, but Boston’s refusal to move him proves symbolic of the team’s playoff ambitions for 2025.

The only relievers age 37+ to post a sub-1.50 ERA and 13+ K/9 in the first half of a season in MLB history:



Billy Wagner (2010)

Aroldis Chapman (2025)



The Cuban Missile refuses to age 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sSJmNEoRhZ — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 11, 2025

Chapman has a 1.21 ERA as of August 6 over 44.2 innings of work in which he has struck out 65 batters and walked only 13. He earned his 8th All-Star selection this season, pitching a scoreless bottom of the 9th inning for the American League. Only three other primary relievers have received more All-Star nods, and they’re some of the best relief arms in baseball history: Mariano Rivera (13x), Craig Kimbrel (9x), and Rich “Goose” Gossage (9x).

When the Red Sox traded third baseman Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants earlier this season, many believed that this would signify a selling season in Boston where they would look to rebuild around their young core and sell off veteran players. Chapman would’ve been at the top of that list as a 37-year-old rental arm, but the team’s performed very well in 2025.

With a record of 64-51, the Red Sox sit just 3 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East division and were represented at the All-Star game by three players, one of which was Chapman. They are 38-19 at their home stadium in Fenway Park this season, and Chapman has been borderline unhittable there.

Cuban Missile in the Clutch

Chapman has appeared in 24 home games in 2025 for the Red Sox and he’s notched a 0.81 ERA across 22.1 innings. His rate stats across these games are outlandish, as he boasts a 3.63 H/9, 12.49 K/9, and 0.81 HR/9 with 11 saves at home this season. Park Factor rates Fenway Park as the second-most hitter-friendly ballpark right behind Coors Field in Colorado, so Chapman’s excellent performance at home is equally appreciated and impressive.