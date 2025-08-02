Red Sox Fans Left Disappointed by Yet Another Trade Deadline

At 22 years old, Jordan was recently promoted to AAA, where he is slashing .298/.341/.480 for a .820 OPS in 182 plate appearances. His 10.6% strikeout rate ranks 13th lowest among the 362 hitters with 150+ PAs in AAA this season. While he is still a work in progress, you have to wonder if a rental reliever was the best Boston could have done with him.

RHP Dustin May for 1B/RF James Tibbs III and OF Zach Ehrhard

This trade was an abomination and perhaps even more glaring than the lack of other moves. Dustin May is not a part of the Dodgers’ long-term plan. If you count Shohei Ohtani, they have five better starting pitchers under team control for at least the next three years.

They also have other fill-in starters and prospects when needed. And while May currently holds the virtue of being healthy, they didn’t view him as someone who would be on the team much longer.

May has made 19 starts this year and has tossed 104 innings. Before this year, he had never thrown more than 56 innings in a Major League season. In his returning year from Tommy John surgery, he is well beyond uncharted territory and is now the top acquisition for a team looking to make the playoffs and go on a run. All this just two months before he is set to hit free agency.

Before this trade, the Red Sox were riding a rotation of Garrett Crochet, Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, Richard Fitts and Walker Buehler, with Kyle Harrison waiting in the wings. It’s hard to see where May fits in to this, but it’s probably not towards the front. He has a 4.85 ERA and 4.70 FIP this year, but also a 5.59 ERA and 5.57 FIP since the start of June, which was also around the time he surpassed 56 innings, the most he threw in any season with the Dodgers.

Given that he is coming off a major surgery, he is a much different pitcher now than he was at the start of his career. The average velocity on both his four-seam fastball and sinker is 2 mph slower than in 2023. He has had to reinvent himself by throwing his sweeper 41.8% of the time this year, a pitch he only threw 7.3% of the time in 2023.