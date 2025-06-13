Five Aging Stars Who Are Defying Father Time 

How does one objectively measure success within the game of baseball?

Despite the plethora of metrics and data at our disposal, the answer to this question has only become more complicated.

Because of the age and variability of baseball, players of all different makeups and skillsets have had the potential to find success. The game has also changed significantly over time, which can make it difficult to compare players historically.

On top of this, baseball is a volatile sport and a game of failure. Players routinely work through hot and cold stretches, which is part of why the game is played over a 162-game season.