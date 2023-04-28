The Diamondbacks Are Wasting No Time Leaning Into the Future

One of the bright spots through the first four weeks of the 2023 MLB season has been the emergence of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After downing the Kansas City Royals Wednesday afternoon behind yet another Zac Gallen masterpiece, Arizona holds a 14-12 record — good for the top spot in the NL West.

The Diamondbacks appear to be operating on an expedited timeline after tying for a league-worst 52 wins just two seasons ago.

Not only is the team competing with other squads in the National League playoff mix — with series wins over the Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals and two over the Los Angeles Dodgers, along with a 2-4 record against the San Diego Padres — but it’s acting the part of a team trying to win as well.