NLWCS: 7 Immaculate Grid Answers for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

The NL Central Champion Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks in a best-of-three Wild Card Series to be played exclusively at American Family Field. The winner of the series will advance to the NLDS, where they will face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A matchup between these two NL teams may lead those who have become addicted to Immaculate Grid to ponder possible answers if the Diamondbacks and Brewers ever match up in the daily game.

Zack Greinke, Jean Segura, Richie Sexson and Craig Counsell are fairly obvious answers, but here are seven more names that played for both franchises and could help to increase your rarity score.

Liván Hernández

Hernández won the 1997 World Series MVP while pitching for the Florida Marlins and also spent seven seasons with the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals franchise. But when you log over 3,100 in the majors, you’re bound to have some less-than-memorable outings.