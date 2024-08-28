Young Arms Are Flourishing in the Diamondbacks’ Veteran Rotation

Editor’s Note: This article was written prior to Pfaadt’s poor start against the Mets on August 27, in which he gave up six earned runs in 4.2 IP.

Brandon Pfaadt was a lifesaver for the Diamondbacks last October. The young right-hander put his up-and-down rookie campaign in the rearview mirror and absolutely shoved as Arizona’s No. 3 starter in the postseason.

Over five outings, Pfaadt pitched to a 3.27 ERA. He struck out 26 batters in 22 frames. The D-backs won four of his five starts. He was the breakout star on a breakout team amid a memorable NL pennant run.

Yet, when the 2024 season began, the Diamondbacks were probably thinking they wouldn’t need Pfaadt in the playoff rotation at all.