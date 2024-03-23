Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Season Preview

Let’s start with some wisdom from FanGraphs’ Dan Szymborski, a writer who knows baseball numbers as well as anyone:

It always surprises me that people are horrified when World Series winners are projected to win fewer games the following year.



90 of 118 World Series winners won fewer games per 162 the following year. The 118 teams averaged 8 fewer wins (median team 7 fewer wins). — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) March 13, 2024

He was then asked how World Series losers typically fare the following season, to which he replied:

7.3 fewer wins the following season, 7.1 median. — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) March 13, 2024

And that is where the National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves as the 2024 season begins: Ahead of where they thought they’d be in terms of their competitive window while knowing, historically, there’s a lift ahead of them as they attempt to return to the Fall Classic.

Vice president and general manager Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo have this in mind as they prepare for 2024, and they’re going to do their best to defy the odds.