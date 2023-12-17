Arizona Diamondbacks Re-Sign Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

The D-backs needed a right-handed outfielder, and they’re bringing back a good one

The D-backs traded for Gurriel Jr. as part of the deal that sent Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays last offseason and also brought back starting catcher Gabriel Moreno. Upon arriving in Phoenix, Gurriel Jr. did not disappoint and quickly became part of the D-backs’ championship core.

The All-Star split his time between playing left field (95 games) and DHing (50 games). He hit 24 home runs and slashed .261/.309/.463 for a 106 wRC+.

A Lourdes Gurriel Jr. home run extends his hitting streak to 15 games! pic.twitter.com/3pQutpJDNg — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 22, 2023

Defensively, he had the best season of his career, earning 14 DRS with plays like this one.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. makes the catch at the wall 👀



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/YZW4dRPUy3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2023

In bringing Gurriel Jr. back to Phoenix, the D-backs have held together a potent outfield lineup.

Gurriel Jr. is a key part of their clubhouse

Manager Torrey Lovullo has been clear that a positive clubhouse culture is part of what makes this team work. The organization has been selective about the players they bring in, especially during their contention window.

Consider, then, trading for Eugenio Suárez, a right-handed third baseman known for being a positive presence, in addition to bringing in Eduardo Rodriguez, a player both Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen knew from their days with the Boston Red Sox.