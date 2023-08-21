Where the White Sox Farm System Stands

The team has continued to falter this season, and it seems as though the organization is headed in a rather poor direction right now, which was cemented by the decision to trade off a ton of pieces at the deadline. However, despite the club being in a terrible position this season, the internal development of key prospects and the new additions made at the deadline have the farm system looking much better than it did just a year ago.

Some of the White Sox prospects drafted or signed in recent years are showing impressive signs of improvement and potential this season, while others brought in at the trade deadline have ample upside to become star players for the organization. I want to take a look at both the players that have grown within the system and also those that have recently been acquired and how it all changes the outlook of the organization.

I was able to talk with many of the talented prospects at Double-A Birmingham this week, where I was further encouraged about the future of the system. From being one of the worst just a year ago, the White Sox system is just outside being top-10 in the league with a much brighter future than it recently had.

Internal Growth

With the organization, a handful of prospects have continued to grow this season and show promise for the future. Let’s look at some of the key pieces in the farm system that have the chance to be big pieces for the MLB team in the near future.

Colson Montgomery

The White Sox’s top prospect, ranked as Just Baseball’s 15th-best prospect, had a delayed start to his season while dealing with a back injury. He showed immense potential last season, and while he hasn’t fully settled in with the bat this year, his plate approach and tools make him a top-tier talent.