Joc Pederson Could Be the Last Piece of the Puzzle in Arizona

Since debuting in 2014, Pederson has hit 186 home runs during stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, and, most recently, San Francisco Giants. In addition, he has a career slash line of .237/.336/.464 (116 OPS+).

According to Inside the Diamondbacks, Hazen said of the signing:

“Bringing Lourdes back and Eugenio filling in the right-handed [bats], the middle part of the our lineup was getting very right-handed. He does an incredible job of hitting righties. It felt like the division was going to stack up pretty right-handed dominant, we felt like this was going to be a good fit. Keep Corbin [Carroll] and Ketel [Marte] where they need to be, keep Alek [Thomas] and [Geraldo] Perdomo where they need to be. It was just a good fit for us.”

Some D-backs fans generally expressed disappointment in the news given that they’d hoped for a JD Martinez reunion, but Pederson will be a familiar presence given his time with the Los Dodgers and Giants.

Over his career, he’s appeared in 56 games at Chase Field with 193 plate appearances. In those appearances, he’s slashed .214/.306/.441 with an OPS+ of 86, so not awesome. Of his 36 hits, nine were home runs, and nine were doubles.

Here he is taking Zac Gallen deep at Chase Field last year:

Still, the D-backs are surely counting on his ability to smash righties. (He’s got a 108 OPS+ against RHP and a dismal 58 OPS+ when facing LHP.) Plus, working with hitting coach Joe Mather may help Pederson address that part of his game.