Least Valuable Players Through a Quarter of the 2023 MLB Season

There has been an onslaught of offense across the league that only looks to increase as we inch closer to the summer months of the MLB season. While there have been quite a few players grabbing headlines for their MVP-like performances, as highlighted in my previous article, there are also those who are sinking their ball clubs with they lack of production in the first quarter of this season.

No one is immune to this list. Some of these players were acquired this off-season to help bolster their rosters and then there are those that have already been established with their teams, yet still have not been able to find it.

There could be multiple candidates that fall into the Least Valuable Player category, both on the pitching and hitting side, but I wanted to focus on those who have enough stats to qualify on leaderboards this season. The teams’ contender status was also taken into consideration. When you correlate the two, you will easily be able to tell why they are a reason for their teams struggles.

Whether they can turn it around, or not, remains to be seen. Nonetheless, their team needs for them to show up and provide them the assistance they need to take that next step.