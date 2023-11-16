Are the Milwaukee Brewers Really About to Blow it All Up?

SP Corbin Burnes – UFA 2024

Corbin Burnes’ future has been, and will continue to be, one of the most impactful storylines to monitor as the offseason develops. Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported that the Brewers will be willing to trade Corbin Burnes this winter if they can receive “an enticing package of pitching prospects” in return.

Once Woodruff hit the shelf back in October, it didn’t feel as if the Brewers were going to move Burnes this winter. Now, as the offseason progresses, it’s looking increasingly more likely that the Brewers will ship their star pitcher. An extension between the two parties appears highly improbably at this point in the process. If they wish to trade the former Cy Young Award winner, their best opportunity to do so will be this winter.

With that being said, a Burnes trade likely wouldn’t come to fruition until some of the bigger names are taken off the market. Specifically, free agents such as Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will all likely find homes before a Burnes trade occurs.

The Brewers might not be looking to compete in 2024, and they may be able to receive a significant prospect package that could reshape the future of their starting rotation. If Milwaukee is offered such a package, and it’s likely they will, it would be extremely difficult for them to pass on the offer when Burnes is likely to walk next offseason.

SS Willy Adames – UFA 2024

Like Corbin Burnes, it’s looking improbable that Adames’ future is in Milwaukee. While he has communicated interest in remaining in a Brewers uniform, he has also expressed his desire to sign a lucrative long-term contract. It doesn’t appear the Brewers will be willing to pay the price to keep Adames in Milwaukee, and the Brewers could get a significant package for their shortstop before he enters free agency next offseason.

Plus, the shortstop free agent class this winter is extraordinarily bare, and Adames would easily be the best shortstop available on the market. Because of this, his demand could drive his price high enough to where Milwaukee would feel compelled to entertain the idea of a trade.